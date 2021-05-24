Home

New Zealand

27 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

RNZ
October 2, 2021 12:00 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 27 new community cases reported in New Zealand today, with five not yet linked to earlier cases.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 14 of today’s cases are household contacts, eight are known contacts and five are under investigation to determine how they are linked to the current outbreak.

All the new cases are in Auckland.

There are 10 unlinked cases from the past fortnight.

There were 19 cases yesterday, with another 19 the day before and 45 on Wednesday.

There have now been 1295 cases in the current community outbreak, with 1068 now considered recovered.

There was also one new case in managed isolation today.

There are currently 22 people in hospital with the coronavirus, including three in intensive care.

The Ministry said there has also been another exposure event at Middlemore Hospital last night, with a person seeking treatment for issues unrelated to COVID-19 subsequently testing positive. They have been moved to a COVID-19 isolation ward at the hospital.

The Ministry also said whole genome sequencing had identified a clear epidemiological link between the Naumi MIQ worker who was reported as a positive case earlier this week and another case at the border.

The Ministry said 22,041 tests were taken yesterday, with more than 13,000 swabs taken in the Auckland region.

Almost 3000 swabs were taken yesterday across Auckland’s seven suburbs of interest.

Health officials are trying to stamp out the six active subclusters in the Delta outbreak and as part of that, they’re targeting surveillance testing in certain parts of the city.

People in Henderson, Papakura, Clover Park, Mangere, Favona, Manurewa and Mount Wellington are being asked to get a test, whether they have symptoms or not.

