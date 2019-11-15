NZ reports seven new cases of COVID-19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the community in New Zealand today, with all but one already linked to the cluster responsible for all the previous community cases.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield have provided today’s COVID-19 update.

Dr Bloomfield said there were no new cases to report from managed isolation.

The one new case that remains under investigation is in addition to the one case yesterday that is being investigated.

“But in both cases we feel quite cofident that they will be linked to the outbreak.”

He said 54 people linked to the cluster have been moved to a quarantine facility, including 24 of the people who have tested positive.

The seven new cases reported today bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1258.

Hipkins said the fact the new cases were connected to one cluster was heartening and “we can be confident we can put a ring around the cases”.

He said there had been no positive cases from the border testing.

The new cases were following a reasonably predictable pattern, said Hipkins, and it all pointed to a contained outbreak.

The number of active cases in NZ is 56, of which 37 are from the community outbreak and 19 are imported cases in quarantine.

The national contact tracing service has 1090 close contacts identified and 934 of those had been contacted by 10am this morning, Dr Bloomfield said.

Test results from the Kingswood rest home facility in Morrinsville that have been done so far have come back negative from all staff and residents.

Dr Bloomfield said the two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokoroa are being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility and their whānau and close contacts are in self-isolation and they are receiving support.

Hipkins said testing was on track to test every border worker by the end of Monday.

So far 583 managed isolation and quarantine staff, 986 airport and 270 maritime staff have been tested.

Hipkins said he accepts responsibility for the lack of testing at the border, but stopped short of apologising.

There are two investigations underway on international travellers – one who turned up in Japan with COVID-19 on arrival and one who travelled to Belgium and tested positive on arrival.

Dr Bloomfield said the Japanese traveller left New Zealand on 8 August and transited through Singapore to Japan and the other is someone who travelled to Belgium on 6 August and transited though Singapore via Amsterdam.

Both cases are considered low-risk and Dr Bloomfield said contact tracing was being done.