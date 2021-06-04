Reports of possible gunshots in Palmerston North, schools in lockdown

The possible gunshots were reported at about 11am on Milson Line north of the city in New Zealand.

Police say there do not appear to be any injuries.

They say no arrests have been made.

They say the Armed Offenders Squad have been called.

Roslyn School in Palmerston North has confirmed it is in lockdown.

A Roslyn school staff member says all the doors are closed and children are safe following reports of nearby gunshots.

The school is on Kipling Street which teaches new entrants up to Year 8.

On its Facebook page the school said had been told it was not in imminent danger, but had been advised to go into lockdown “for precautionary purposes”.

The school asked parents not to come to collect their children as they were all safe.