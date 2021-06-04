Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|Domestic movement commences|More vaccines arrive from Australia|More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |We don’t get involved says NZ|Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves|COVID threatens child labour elimination progress|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|NGO’s join hands to assist needy families|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Deluxe The No.1 Pte Ltd provides online shoe shopping|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Reports of possible gunshots in Palmerston North, schools in lockdown

RNZ
June 11, 2021 12:56 pm
Roslyn School in Palmerston North has confirmed it is in lockdown. [Photo: Google]

The possible gunshots were reported at about 11am on Milson Line north of the city in New Zealand.

Police say there do not appear to be any injuries.

They say no arrests have been made.

Article continues after advertisement

They say the Armed Offenders Squad have been called.

Roslyn School in Palmerston North has confirmed it is in lockdown.

A Roslyn school staff member says all the doors are closed and children are safe following reports of nearby gunshots.

The school is on Kipling Street which teaches new entrants up to Year 8.

On its Facebook page the school said had been told it was not in imminent danger, but had been advised to go into lockdown “for precautionary purposes”.

The school asked parents not to come to collect their children as they were all safe.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.