Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delays election until October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the country’s 2020 election has been moved to October 17.

There had been calls to delay the election due to the community-based COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland, which last week saw political parties halt their election campaigns.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters called for the election to be delayed, after initially pushing for a November election.

Opposition leader Judith Collins also called for a delay in the election to November or next year.

Yesterday a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the Prime Minister proactively sought the views of the leaders of every political party represented in Parliament about the election date.