New Zealand

Possible lockdown in capital being considered: Bloomfield

RNZ
June 23, 2021 12:57 pm
[Source: RNZ]

New Zealand’s Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield says health authorities are considering a possible lockdown in the capital after a visitor from Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this morning Dr Bloomfield said that it is one option being looked at.

He revealed the Sydney COVID-19 case was with his partner and has four close contacts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has released more locations of interest.

