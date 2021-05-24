Home

New Zealand

Popular Auckland bar named as location of interest

NZ Herald
January 5, 2022 1:16 pm
Popular Auckland bar Longroom [Source: Newstalk ZB]

Popular Auckland bar Longroom has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest and those who were there on Near Year’s Eve after 10pm after being told to isolate.

Patrons who were at the Ponsonby Rd nightclub between 10:07pm on December 31 and 12:50am on January 1 are being told to self-isolate and get a test immediately and on day 5.

People who were at the Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department over the New Year’s weekend are also being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

A risk assessment of the department had found no staff needed to be stood down, Taranaki District Health Board’s Covid-19 response manager Gillian Campbell said.

The hospital in Westown, New Plymouth, has been named as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

People who were there between 6.30pm on New Year’s Day and 12am on Sunday January 2 must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

“If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.”

The exposure site was identified after two people from the same household tested positive for Covid-19. The pair, who are in isolation together in New Plymouth, will be officially added to tomorrow’s case numbers.

Investigations had begun to determine if the pair are linked to any current clusters, Campbell said.

“At this stage we’re waiting for genome sequencing to get a better understanding of where the virus has come from.

“These people have been between the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki over the New Year holiday so our Public Health team is working to identify any locations of interest which may pose a risk to the public.”

Testing rates have been low across the New Year holiday with 276 tests completed throughout the Taranaki region, Campbell said, urging extra vigilance.

