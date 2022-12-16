Police release image of 'dangerous' Auckland shooting suspect

Jason Michael Barnes. [Source: 1News]

Police are appealing for help locating a suspect in the reported shooting that locked down a number of schools in Auckland last month.

In a statement, police said Jason Michael Barnes, 44, should be considered “dangerous” and is wanted for arrest.

“Barnes has two warrants for his arrest for offending in relation to a firearms incident in Huapai on 21 November.

“Police advise the public not to approach him…anyone who sights Barnes should contact Police on 111.”

Two schools in northwest Auckland were put into emergency lockdown in the morning of November 21 after gunshots were reported in the area.

Two schools on Auckland’s North Shore were later put into lockdown as police descended on an address in Beach Haven as part of inquiries into the earlier incident in Huapai.

There were no reports of injuries at the time.

A Head Hunters member has previously been arrested and charged over the incident.

“He is facing a raft of serious charges, including unlawful possession of ammunition and doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams said at the time.