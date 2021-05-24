PM Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield reveal alert levels decision

Cabinet has decided all of New Zealand will remain at level 4 for an additional four days until 11.59pm 27 August.

Auckland will remain in alert level 4 until 11.59pm 31 August.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says six days into the outbreak, the government has identified the source of the outbreak as a returnee from NSW who was at the Crowne Plaza before being transferred to quarantine at the Jet Park.

Article continues after advertisement

She says testing during the six-day period is a record “by quite some way”, and accounts for about 3 percent of the population.

Some 108,000 tests have been taken in Auckland, she says, and thanks those who waited in queues, saying with additional testing centres being stood up wait times are starting to reduce.

She says Delta got a headstart against New Zealand before the lockdown.

She says known contacts are spread across all of New Zealand, and there may be more contacts that are not known.

Cabinet has decided all of New Zealand will remain at level 4 for an additional four days, until 11.59pm, Friday 27 August.

She says these settings will be reviewed on Friday.

She says we know enough that Auckland will continue to be the main location of the outbreak, and will remain in alert level 4 until 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August. That setting will be reviewed next Monday.