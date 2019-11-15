Permanent police presence at COVID-19 isolation facilities from today

The government says there will be a permanent police presence at every managed isolation and quarantine facility in New Zealand from today, following this week’s breach in central Auckland.

The government has provided an update on its response to the COVID-19 epidemic and the management of isolation facilities for people returning to the country.

The news that police will be at the facilities 24/7 comes after a 32-year-old man who was later found to have COVID-19 yesterday left an isolation hotel in Auckland and was outside the facility for 70 minutes.