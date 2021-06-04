Patient in MIQ moved to Middlemore Hospital, Auckland

A COVID-19 patient in MIQ has been moved to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

The patient is described as being in a “moderate but stable” condition and was admitted to hospital overnight with both Covid and pneumonia, a Counties Manukau District Health Board spokesperson told the Herald.

The patient had been in managed isolation at the Jet Park quarantine facility.

“The patient is being treated at Middlemore as we are the nearest DHB to Jet Park and we accept all patients from Jet Park if their home domicile is outside of Auckland. Other patients will go to their home domicile DHB [Waitemata/ADHB],” the DHB said.

“We are well equipped to deal with Covid patients and have robust processes in place to manage their admission.”

There are currently 22 active Covid cases in New Zealand. This number includes 10 cases in managed isolation reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.