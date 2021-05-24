Parts of south Auckland hit by violent tornado

Parts of south Auckland have been hit by a violent tornado uprooting trees, severely damaging homes and bringing power lines down.

A truck lies on its side in a driveway, a home under construction has been destroyed and roofs have been pulled off houses. The power of the wind was so strong it bent wrought iron fences.

The damage is centred around Wentworth Avenue in Papatoetoe.

Heather Haylock said she heard a loud noise, which she initially thought was a group of motorcyclists roaring down the street.

“Then the lights started to flicker, then there was this big wind gust.”

“Trees were snapped off at the roots, there’s a new house being built over the road and it’s all over on one side. Cars have been crushed by powerpoles. It’s kinda crazy really.”

Haylock said a mother and her baby in the house next door were lucky to escape unharmed after a piece of wood smashed through a large window and into the bedroom where they were sleeping.

“She was obviously really upset. The glass missed the baby – there’s a whole series of miracles down the street.”

Abother resident said there was nothing left of his neighbour’s roof and trees were down.

“It’s really bad I’ve never seen something like that.

“I can see my neighbour’s roof totally has gone there’s just nothing left of the roof even half of my other neighbour’s roof has gone.”

He said there was shattered glass and he could see bad damage down the whole street.