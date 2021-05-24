Parliament protest should be stopped ‘at some point': law expert

A constitutional law expert says anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate protesters will have to be told by authorites at “some point” that the “limit of protest has been reached”.

Professor Andrew Geddis’ comments come as the protest enters its second week despite the group being trespassed from Parliament grounds in Wellington.

More than 100 vehicles are parked in and around the grounds as protesters camped out overnight but few protesters have taken up the offer of free parking at Sky Stadium after police asked them to move the vehicles.

Geddis from Otago University, told Breakfast the occupiers outside Parliament have the right to protest as per the Bill of Rights Act – particularly around the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association.

But he raised concerns around the extent to which the protesters’ rights were impacting the rights of those who live and work nearby.

“As we’ve seen in this Wellington situation, there’s a large number of people in the environment of Parliament who are trying to live their lives who aren’t able to do so because of the way that the protests have been carried out.”