Over 1000 deemed close contacts in Auckland

Over 1,000 people are deemed close contacts of a COVID-positive case who visited SkyCity Auckland’s casino gaming floor on the weekend.

SkyCity says it has identified around 1000 patrons and 240 staff who were in the casino when the case visited.

Meanwhile, new locations of interest have been revealed today, including cinemas, a supermarket and a service station in Auckland.

So far, the earliest potential exposure site dates back two weeks to 3 August.

There are 10 cases in the community and more than 70 locations of interest in Auckland and Coromandel.