One new case today in managed isolation

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report today in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There are no new confirmed cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health did not hold a media conference today.

In a statement, it says the person who has tested positive arrived from Hong Kong on 1 October and returned a positive test as part of routine testing at around day three. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,499.

The Ministry says two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is 40.

Of the 40 cases, 34 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities and six are community cases.

There is no one in the hospital with COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

Yesterday there were 2,834 COVID-19 tests processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 982,819.

There are now 2,295,100 registered users on the NZ COVID Tracer app.

On Sunday the ministry announced five new cases of the coronavirus in managed isolation.

The last COVID-19 case in the community to be reported was on 25 September, of a person who was a household contact and already self-isolating.

Meanwhile, a voucher allocation system to enter New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities started operating today.

The voucher, which guarantees a place in a facility for 14 days, must be presented at an airport in order to board a flight to New Zealand.

The system becomes compulsory from 3 November.

New Zealanders will not have to pay a fee to get a voucher but may have to contribute to the costs of the quarantine if they plan to be here for less than 90 days.