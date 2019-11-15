One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand

A woman in her 60s who was in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland after arriving on a flight from India is New Zealand’s latest case of Covid-19.

The woman arrived on a repatriation flight, AI1316 and was transferred to the Jet Park hotel quarantine facility late yesterda

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was aware of reports a new case of Covid had been found in the hotel in Rotorua, but he had no concerns about the way the person would have been transferred there

Dr Bloomfield said there was good capacity to do swabbing and “really good capacity to do the tests”.

He said there had been more than 20,000 people going through the managed isolation facilities, with no evidence of transmission into the community.

“To remind people, we have been doing this since that first evacuation flight out of Wuhan and so we have a lot of experience with keeping people including both the people returning and the staff and crew, safe.”

Since 16 June – when the country was told of the case of the two infected women who were allowed to leave isolation – there had been more than 45,000 tests completed, he said.

“However those two cases did draw our attention to a gap in the system … we moved quickly and immediately in fact to remedy that and ensure those leaving isolation were also being tested in addition to completing their 14 days.”