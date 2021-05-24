Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|99 percent of Oceania staff vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Damodar Cinemas|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

One dead, two injured after tornado topples containers at Ports of Auckland site

RNZ
June 19, 2021 11:17 am
Numerous shipping containers have collapsed at a Ports of Auckland facility on Wiri Station Rd, Wiri, South Auckland. [Photo: Hayden Woodward]

One person is dead and two injured after a tornado ripped through a Ports of Auckland shipping container yard in south Auckland this morning.

Around half a dozen stacked shipping containers collapsed when a tornado hit the area around 8:30am today.

Police are currently at the site on Wiri Station Rd, Wiri.

Article continues after advertisement

However it is understood the fallen shipping containers may not be directly responsible for the death.

Worksafe have been notified.

“Ports of Auckland’s South Auckland Freight Hub was hit by what appears to be a tornado shortly after 08:30 this morning,” Ports of Auckland said in a statement.

“One person working on site has been killed and two people were injured and have been taken to hospital.

“These people are not Ports of Auckland staff or staff from the Ports of Auckland subsidiary Conlinxx, which operates the freight hub.

“The tornado caused significant damage to the site and dislodged multiple containers.

“We are shocked by this freak event and our thoughts are with the people affected”

A witness at the scene said multiple containers have toppled.

“It was carnage through the rail yard. They were all staged out the front of the yard,” the witness said.

“Workers were standing around looking quite distraught. There were three ambulances and a specialist response team, multiple police.

“One person has been removed by ambulance from the scene I’ve seen. They were working on someone in the back of the ambulance. Multiple containers had been blown over.”

Fire and Emergency also confirmed they were attending the scene.

The land is understood to be owned by Ports of Auckland.

Parts of south Auckland have been hit by a violent tornado this morning uprooting trees, severely damaging homes and bringing power lines down.

Fire and Emergency have 22 crews currently attending around 90 calls across Papatoetoe relating to damaged property.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.