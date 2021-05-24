Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

One dead after earthquake hits Greek island of Crete

TVNZ
September 28, 2021 8:43 am

A strong, prolonged earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 has struck the Greek island of Crete.

The earthquake has killed one person and injured 20, while damaging homes and churches and causing rock slides near the country’s fourth-largest city.

The quake sent people fleeing into the streets in the city of Heraklion, and schools were evacuated.

Article continues after advertisement

Repeated aftershocks — described by witnesses as feeling like small explosions — rattled the area, adding to damage in villages near the epicenter.

“The earthquake was strong and was long in duration,” Heraklion mayor Vassilis Lambrinos told private Antenna television.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute, which gave the 5.8 magnitude, said the quake struck at 9:17 am local time, with an epicenter 246 kilometres south southeast of the Greek capital, Athens.

Hospital officials said 20 people had been treated for injuries, ten of them receiving first aid.

International and domestic flights to Heraklion airport weren’t affected by the quake, while the region’s hoteliers association said there was no serious damage to any hotels in the area, which includes many popular holiday resorts.

Municipal construction vehicles helped clear a path for the emergency services, scooping up rubble and knocking down a badly damaged apartment block balcony.

“This is not an event that occurred without warning. We have seen activity in this region for several months. This was a strong earthquake, it was not under sea but under land and affecting populated areas,” seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said on Greece’s state broadcaster ERT.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center and the US Geological Survey put the preliminary magnitude of 6.0, with an epicenter seven kilometres north of the village of Thrapsano.

It is common for different seismological institutes to give varying magnitudes for an earthquake.

Greece’s Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said one man had been killed.

He was pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed church in the village of Arkalochori, very close to the epicenter, authorities said.

Local media said the victim was a 65-year-old builder who had been working inside the church when the roof collapsed on him.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said there were no reports of people missing or trapped under rubble.

Seismologist Efthimios Lekkas, who heads Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation, said inspections of critical buildings such as schools and hospitals had already begun.

“We are urging people who live in damaged older buildings to remain outdoors. One aftershock can cause a collapse,” Lekkas said from Crete.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.