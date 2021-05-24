New Zealand
NZ's travel bubble pause with three Australian states extended
TVNZ
July 21, 2021 3:19 pm
The quarantine-free travel bubble pauses between New Zealand and three Australian states has been extended into next week.
It comes after last night’s pause on South Australia added to the pauses with New South Wales and Victoria.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the decision to pause travel to South Australia was a reflection on the action taken by South Australian officials.
It was the latest Australian state to experience community cases.
