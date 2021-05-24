Home

New Zealand

NZ woman arrested over death of NSW girl, 2, in 1987

TVNZ
November 17, 2021 1:11 pm

A NSW man and a woman in New Zealand have been arrested over the murder of two-year-old girl more than 30 years ago.

Police arrested a 70-year-old man in the NSW central tablelands on Tuesday and applied for the extradition of a 59-year-old woman who was arrested in New Zealand.

The Homicide Squad commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, praised the efforts of investigators during the past two years.



Police established Strike Force Bertrand after receiving information about the alleged murder of the toddler near Oberon in 1987.

Detectives were told that the child was fatally assaulted by a woman known to her, in or about July 1987, at a rural property at Porters Retreat.

The woman was then allegedly helped by a man in disposing of the child’s remains.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for woman, who now lives in New Zealand.

The woman was arrested at a home at Palmerston North on Tuesday and extradition proceedings are under way.

Cold-case detectives raided a property at Porters Retreat, about 42km south of Oberon, and charged a man with being an accessory after the fact to murder and misconduct with regard to corpses.

He was refused bail to appear in Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday.

