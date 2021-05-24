Home

Fiji dropped from NZ ‘very high risk’ list

TVNZ
November 24, 2021 12:22 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

New Zealand residents living in Fiji, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil and India will be able to fly directly into New Zealand without the need to spend 14 days in a third country from December.

These countries are being removed from the ‘very high risk’ list – the only country to stay on the list is Papua New Guinea.

Kiwi residents trying to come back had to spend 14 days in another country first.

Immigration adviser Katy Armstrong said the situation has not been fair for some time.

Armstrong has worked with hundreds of New Zealand residents who have been stuck offshore for months, many who have had to go home to deal with family emergencies.

