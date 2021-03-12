NZ to consider transtasman bubble next week - April possible start date

New Zealand Cabinet ministers will discuss a transtasman travel bubble with Australia on Monday with mid to late April as a potential start date.

The New Zealand Herald reports this follows comments by COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who has indicated that a bubble would be at least three weeks away because airports and airlines would need that time to set up the necessary systems.

Only one visitor from Australia so far this year tested positive for COVID-19 while in managed isolation, and health experts have described a transtasman bubble as very low risk.

A bubble is also highly anticipated by the struggling tourism industry hoping an influx of Australian visitors will ease the loss of foreign tourists.