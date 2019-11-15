NZ: Three new cases, two in community and one in managed isolation

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, two in the community and one in managed isolation.

The Minister for Covid-19 Response says there is one new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

He says there is a plan for dealing with cases in the community and the plan has stamped out community cases before.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the other two cases include one returnee and one other community case that is linked to the November quarantine cluster.

Yesterday one new case was reported in managed isolation and the West Indies men’s cricket team were to be denied further training privileges after breaking managed isolation rules inside their Christchurch facility.