New Zealand

NZ 'sleep-walked' into conflict between China and allies

TVNZ
July 7, 2021 5:16 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

New Zealand “sleep-walked” into a position where it is torn between its economic dependence on China and its traditional allies, a foreign policy expert says.

University of Waikato’s Dr Reuben Steff said it was clear 10 to 15 years ago that if New Zealand continued to increase exports to China, it would soon end up having to tip-toe between the emerging global superpower on the one hand and the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

Dr Steff said it was pretty clear that as China’s power rose it would eventually start butting heads pretty heavily with the United States and yet they have still sleep-walked into this position.



His comments come as an RNZ data analysis shows China now accounts for one-third of New Zealand’s merchandise export earnings, with more than $11 billion coming from food and beverage exports.

In 2020, China was our top buyer of dairy produce, sheep meat, seafood, kiwifruit, honey, water, and the second-biggest buyer of beef.

