NZ records six new COVID-19 cases

There are six new COVID cases in New Zealand, the NZ Ministry of Health confirmed.

Four are linked to the existing Auckland cluster, while the origin of the other two cases is still being looked into.

“Four are epidemiologically linked to the cluster in Auckland – two are household contacts and two are church contacts. The other two cases reported today remain under investigation,” the ministry said.

“There are 145 people linked to the cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility. This includes 75 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.”

“This morning we had identified 2060 close contacts, and 2004 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest,” the ministry said.

There are nine people in hospital. Two people are in Auckland City Hospital, four people in Middlemore, two people in North Shore Hospital and one person in Waikato Hospital.

Six people are stable on a ward, and three people in Middlemore are in ICU.

There are 111 active Covid cases in New Zealand: 16 tested positive at the border and the rest are community cases.

Labs processed 12,256 Covid tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 685,476 since the pandemic began.

Level 3 travel exemptions

The ministry said it had received more than 10,000 applications for travel through Auckland, because of the alert level 3 restrictions.

More than 1400 have so far been approved, and 300 declined.

“Urgent exemptions, for example, to visit a dying relative, are prioritised and dealt with promptly,” the ministry said.

Yesterday New Zealand had 105 active cases, most of them linked to the new Auckland community cluster which was confirmed on August 11 at the Americold cold store depot in South Auckland.

Of the 105 cases, 16 were from managed isolation facilities.

Cabinet is due to review Auckland’s alert level 3 on Monday with a view to changing it on Wednesday August 26.

Movement in and out of Auckland is restricted. Retail is limited to contactless unless the business is a supermarket, diary, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

Workers must work from home if they can. Social distancing is required and face masks are recommended for shopping and public transport.