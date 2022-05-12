NZ records 9392 community cases, 9 deaths

[Source: RNZ]

Another nine people have died, as the total of recorded deaths with COVID-19 deaths in New Zealand nears 1000.

There have now been 911 deaths, and the country has recorded 9392 new community cases of the coronavirus today, Ministry of Health says.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7533 compared to last Thursday’s 7684.

There are 398 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care – compared with 368 people in hospital and 10 people in ICU yesterday.

The figures are contained in the ministry’s latest daily update.

Yesterday the ministry announced that another 28 people with COVID-19 had died and there were another 7970 new cases.

On Tuesday the country surpassed 1 million cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago.