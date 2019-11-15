Fiji exempted from NZ's new restrictions

The New Zealand government has announced new restrictions to tackle the coronavirus crisis, however Fiji and other Pacific Island countries are exempted from this measure.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says as of midnight (Sunday) every person entering New Zealand, including returning New Zealand citizens and residents, will be required to enter self-isolation for 14 days.

While Fijians and other Pacific Islanders are exempted from this measure, Ardern says anyone from these countries will be required to automatically self–isolate should they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in New Zealand.

Ardern says these restrictions will be reviewed in 16 days’ time.

The new restrictions were announced as six people in NZ have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Ardern says alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world.

In addition to restrictions on air travel NZ will also take firm measures on cruise ships.

As of midnight NZ will be issuing a directive to all cruise ships not to come to New Zealand until at least 30 June 2020, at which time the directive will be reviewed.