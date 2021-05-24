NZ police shoot man dead after supermarket stabbing incident

Police in New Zealand have shot dead a man after he entered an Auckland supermarket and stabbed multiple people.

Local reports say four people were injured, with witnesses describing a scene of hysteria.

One witness told news outlet Stuff NZ that he saw an elderly man lying on the ground with a stab wound.

Videos online show panicked shoppers running out of the Countdown supermarket at LynnMall in New Lynn.

One witness, identified only as Tim, said it was a scene of mass hysteria with several people being attacked before the assailant was shot.