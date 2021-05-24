NZ PM sympathizes with the Prasad family

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today offered her sympathy to the family of the late Janesh Prasad in Auckland, New Zealand.

The late Prasad was a Fiji born citizen and lost his life in a tornado that caused significant damage to parts of South Auckland in New Zealand on Saturday.

Ardern while sympathizing with the family says their thoughts are with the grieving family.

“I would like to express my heartfelt sympathy to the family of Janesh Prasad who lost his life as a result of the tornado in Auckland. I know everyone’s though are with his wife, children, friends and colleagues.”

The late Prasad is survived by his wife and two children.

It is believed that Prasad died while working at the South Auckland Freight Hub in Wiri after he was picked up by a tornado.