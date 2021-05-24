NZ PM on a 'no jab, no entry' scheme and children's vaccinations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a no jab – no entry policy in crowded places is likely to be part of a suite of measures to control COVID-19 and as an incentive to get vaccination rates up.

Speaking to the Weekend Herald about the hopes of getting at least 90 per cent of the country vaccinated, Ardern said 90 per cent plus was a promise of a life that was “more normal.”

She described it as a “golden ticket” which would mean no, or restricted lockdowns.

Article continues after advertisement

Instead, Ardern said measures that did not have big impacts on daily life could be used.

The details of the restrictions that would apply at high vaccination rates would be released in the next few weeks.

She confirmed it was likely to include vaccination passes – restricting entry to some venues to vaccinated people only or possibly those who could prove a negative test.

Such a tool could be useful if vaccination uptake stalled short of 90 per cent mark, as it would act as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.