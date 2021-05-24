Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

NZ ordering 20 million more rapid tests as part of Omicron plan

1news
January 8, 2022 5:09 pm

Three million rapid antigen tests (RATs) are in New Zealand, and 20 million more have been ordered, as the Ministry of Health ramps up preparations to combat an outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay told 1News she was confident “we will have enough RAT tests in the country for when we need them” after a week of “intense planning”.

McElnay’s comments come as a number of Australian states battle large Omicron outbreaks, with Victoria and NSW reporting almost 100,000 cases between them on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

The number of cases across the Tasman has clogged the PCR testing system and resulted in a shortage of rapid antigen tests, with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison being criticised for not providing free tests.

New Zealand has “three million rapid antigen tests in the country at the moment, we have an order in place for just over 20 million more tests”, McElnay said.

“We’re expecting them to arrive in batches, so over the coming weeks we’ll get more and more coming in.

“We have been doing more intense planning this week to look particularly as part of our preparation for Omicron, what our extra needs would be for those rapid antigen tests would be. We will be placing additional orders next week.”

McElnay said Aotearoa had an advantage over Australia because RATs were being used as part of some of the travel requirements.

“What’s been really useful for us is to have close communication with Australia, we’ve got regular contact with officials over there so we’ve got the advantage of learning the experiences they’ve gone through,” she said.

“It’s not just about the number of tests you have, it’s also about how you use those tests and that’s what we’ve been working on all week and we’ll finalise next week, what the plan would be for the use of rapid antigen tests, as well as PCR tests, as well as how we manage an Omicron in relation to our other protocols.”

The Ministry of Health was also working on a digital system where people can self-report a positive case online, McElnay said.

If people are testing themselves at home and do test positive, there will be a digital way for them to notify health authorities that they’ve tested positive, she said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.