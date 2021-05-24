Home

New Zealand

NZ no longer accepting resettlement applications from Afghan nationals

TVNZ
August 26, 2021 11:15 am
An image released by the NZDF of evacuation efforts. [Source: Supplied]

New Zealand is no longer accepting applications from Afghan nationals for resettlement, “given the rapidly deteriorating situation” and a “diminishing window for evacuations”.

This was confirmed by the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

An MFAT spokesperson said on Thursday morning that the New Zealand Government was “working urgently with our international partners to support New Zealanders to return safely and, over the longer term, to support the people of Afghanistan”.

As the August 31 deadline looms for the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, evacuations from Kabul airport have picked up the pace.

More than 82,000 people have fled the country after the Taliban took power, but the Pentagon said 10,000 people were still waiting at the airport to be evacuated.

