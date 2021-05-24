NZ in day two of lockdown as case numbers rise

COVID-19 has been detected in three wastewater sites in Auckland, as the number of community cases continues to rise.

The three positive wastewater tests – one in Rosedale and one collected at both the Western and Eastern stations – were collected on Monday.

Further results for other samples taken around the Auckland region will be available later today.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes as the Ministry of Health confirms there have now been 21 community cases this week.

Meanwhile, more than 1000 new people are deemed close contacts of a COVID-positive case who visited SkyCity Auckland’s main casino gaming floor on the weekend.

SkyCity says it has identified around 1000 patrons and 240 staff who were in the casino when the case visited.

Dozens of new locations of interest have been revealed today, including cinemas, a supermarket and a service station in Auckland.