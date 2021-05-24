Home

New Zealand

NZ Govt to ban young people ever purchasing tobacco in their lifetime

TVNZ
December 9, 2021 12:11 pm
[Source: 1News]

The NZ Government has revealed its plan to bring the country’s smoking rate down to less than five per cent, which included slashing availability and reducing the nicotine allowed in tobacco.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall confirmed the Government would also set a cut-off date, making it an offence to sell or supply smoking tobacco products to people born after a certain date.

The change could see, for example, a child who is 10 now never being able to buy cigarettes in their lifetime.

She said that going further with the tobacco excise tax “will not help people quit, it will only punish smokers who are struggling to kick the habit”.

There would be a transitional period between 2023 to 2025.

