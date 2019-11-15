NZ: Four new cases of COVID-19; one person in hospital

New Zealand has four new cases of COVID-19 – all involving people tested in managed isolation facilities who recently returned from overseas.

One of the new cases – a man in his 30s – is in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward. All appropriate precautions are being taken, the Ministry of Health says.

The other three are in quarantine at the Jet Park facility in Auckland.

Article continues after advertisement

There continue to be no cases in the community.

Today’s cases bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 20.

The man in hospital had been isolating at the Haka Hotel in Auckland, the ministry said.

He arrived in New Zealand on June 24 on flight AI1316.

“Following the onset of symptoms, he was taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital last night and was tested for COVID-19 as part of a clinical assessment. He remains in the hospital in a stable condition on a ward and has not required ICU level care,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Members of staff treating the man were made aware that he had returned from overseas to a managed quarantine facility and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of PPE. No members of staff are considered close contacts.

“The patient was cared for in a separate room in the clinical assessment unit at Auckland City Hospital before being transferred to a separate room on one of the hospital wards.”