NZ: Five new cases in managed isolation today

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and no new community cases in New Zealand today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said three of the new cases were from the fishing crew at the Sudima Hotel Christchurch Airport, which brings the total number of isolating crew members who have tested positive to 32.

Earlier today, official figures revealed that 32 people breached managed isolation rules during a 58-day period between April and June.