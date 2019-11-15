NZ expects more COVID-19 infections

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there will “almost certainly” be more Covid-19 cases, following the fifth case confirmed in Auckland this morning.

The Mt Albert Grammar School community in Auckland New Zealand has been alerted overnight that a student at the school had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Director-General of Health confirmed that the case was a close contact of the four people from a South Auckland family, already confirmed to have the virus earlier this week.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says further cases are “almost certainly” expected, but it was too early to say whether the country should move to Alert Level 4 lockdown.

He also said it’s “a possibility” that the outbreak could now be nationwide.

Dr Bloomfield said it’s “too early to say” if the country would move into Level 4 as a result of the latest case, but more information would be made available tomorrow.

“What we have will have by the middle of the day tomorrow is a lot more information about the extent of any infections in the community, how many people might be infected and what their movements may have been – not just in Tāmaki Makaurau but around the country.”

“We always knew when we found a case, that it would require a nationwide response.”