NZ Director-General of Health says no new cases of COVID-19 is 'encouraging'

There are no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Zealand today, but one probable case has been reclassified as confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that means New Zealand’s total of confirmed and probable cases remains the same at 1487. The total number of confirmed cases is 1137.

Bloomfield said there have been no additional deaths.

Article continues after advertisement

The last time there was 0 new cases was on 16 March.

Yesterday 2473 tests were done. The total number of completed tests is 152,696.

There are seven people in hospital, and none are intensive care.

There number of clusters in NZ remains at 16, three of them have now been closed as there have been no cases of community transmission in the past few days.

“Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is just one moment in time. The real test is later this week when we factor in the incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for people to display symptoms which is generally five to six days after exposure,” Bloomfield said.