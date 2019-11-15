NZ currently has 20 active COVID-19 cases

New Zealand currently has 20 active Covid-19 cases, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that according to the Ministry of Health in the last 13 days, there have been 80,000 tests done across New Zealand.

It makes up around 20 per cent of the total number of tests done in the country since the outbreak first began.

Last week saw significant changes at the New Zealand border, after it was discovered people were being let out from managed isolation and quarantine facilities without being tested at the end of their 14-day period.

Testing was ramped up, with people now being told they’ll be tested on day 3 and day 12 of their stay. People also won’t be allowed out without a negative test at the end of their 14-day period.

While she acknowledges there are problems, Ardern says people need to “keep some perspective” around the issues.