NZ COVID-19 update: 34 new cases in the community today

There have been 34 new community cases reported in New Zealand today, with no cases yet reported in Northland after the region moved into alert level 3 overnight.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Health Ministry said 31 of the new cases were in Auckland, with three in Waikato.

Eleven of the new community cases are yet to be linked to earlier cases. All of the new Waikato cases are linked.

The Ministry said 26 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, with seven in intensive care.

There were also two new cases in managed isolation.

There were 44 new community cases reported yesterday, a number the Ministry said was “not unexpected”.

There have now been 1527 cases in the current community outbreak.