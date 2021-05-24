NZ Cabinet ministers to finalise dates for reopening borders

New Zealand’s Cabinet ministers are expected to discuss their plan for reopening the borders when they meet today.

A staged timeline was outlined late last year, but was quickly pushed back because of the risks posed by the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The latest plan states that from the end of February, vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia, and possibly elsewhere, will be allowed to skip managed isolation and isolate at home.

The same conditions are set down for most foreigners from the end of April.

Ministers have been reviewing those dates, and RNZ News understands Cabinet will finalise, but not announce them, today.