New Zealand
NZ businessman arrested over possession of child porn: reports
One News
December 18, 2019 3:45 pm
Sir Ron Brierley [Source: TVNZ]
New Zealand investor Sir Ron Brierley has reportedly been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to Australian media.
The Australian reports the 82-year-old was arrested at Sydney Airport about 6.30am yesterday (8.30am NZT).
He was about to board a flight to Fiji when he was stopped by Australian Border Force officers.
The multi-millionaire has been a chairman and director for companies in New Zealand, Britain and Australia.
He also founded R.A. Brierley Investments – one of the country’s biggest investment companies, and was knighted in 1988.