NZ: 1,015 new community cases, 845 people in hospital, 16 in ICU

The daily number of new community cases has dropped slightly today to 21,015 cases, but the number of people in hospital with the coronavirus continues to soar, rising to 845 today.

The Ministry of Health said 16 people are in intensive care. There was also one new death reported today.

There are now more people in hospital with Covid-19 than at any other point over the past two years, the Ministry said.

“DHBs have been planning and preparing for managing Covid-19 and the higher number of cases in the community which are resulting in more people in hospital. Our hospitals and their dedicated teams are continuing to do what’s needed to make sure everyone gets the treatment they need.”

Today’s numbers are down compared to yesterday’s 22,454 and 742 hospitalisations, with a record of 19 cases in ICU.

The number of new cases in Auckland remains relatively stable at 7234 today, with the remaining cases in the Northland (689), Waikato (2016), Bay of Plenty (1392), Lakes (632), Hawke’s Bay (700), MidCentral (653), Whanganui (156), Taranaki (524), Tairāwhiti (353), Wairarapa (170), Capital and Coast (1858), Hutt Valley (1103), Nelson Marlborough (449), Canterbury (2021), South Canterbury (109), Southern (918) and West Coast (26).

There were also 15 cases identified at the border today.

There have now been more than 300,000 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with the official total now at 306,919.

There were 8970 vaccine booster doses given yesterday, along with 282 first doses; 822 second doses; 42 third primary doses; 625 paediatric first doses and 295 paediatric second doses.

About 53 percent of 5-11 year olds are now vaccinated