Nine new COVID-19 cases in NZ, all in managed isolation

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases today, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement.

Yesterday a new case emerged from the Defence Force cluster, bringing the total in the cluster to six cases.

The new case is a close contact of the Defence Force civilian worker who tested positive earlier this month.

The ministry said that the latest case in the Defence Force cluster – the sixth case so far, or Case F – has been genome sequenced, confirming a direct link to the cluster.

Case F has been in isolation since November 7 and is a close contact of Case B, a Defence Force civilian worker who caught Covid-19 from Defence Force serviceman working at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.