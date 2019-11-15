Home

New Zealand

Nine new Covid-19 cases in community today, Bloomfield confirms

RNZ
August 17, 2020 3:20 pm
Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

New Zealand today recorded nine new Covid-19 cases in the community and none in managed isolation.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said seven of the new cases are linked to the Auckland cluster, while two are under investigation.

The total number of confirmed cases in NZ now are 1, 280, with 78 active cases. Of the active cases, 58 are related to the community cluster and the remainder are imported cases.

Dr Bloomfield said labs and testing stations are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand and there can be delays of 48 hours in getting results, with the priority to those who are at high risk.

