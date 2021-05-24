Nine COVID cases in NZ from Fiji

Nine cases of COVID-19 have been detected among travellers from Fiji to New Zealand in the past week, a senior health official said.

Fiji is grappling with a worsening Covid crisis, with over 14,000 positive people in isolation and more than 120 deaths reported by health authorities yesterday.

New Zealand official Harriette Carr says near the beginning of the current outbreak in Fiji – which started in April – the requirement for a Day Zero test was added for arrivals to Auckland Airport from Nadi.

Carr says that there have been 894 arrivals from Fiji so far and, based on the latest information, the nine cases were detected at New Zealand’s border.

As of July 20, anyone arriving in New Zealand from Fiji must enter a Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility.

[Source: RNZ]