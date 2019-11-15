New Zealander tested positive for Coronavirus

A New Zealander onboard a cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade said it was giving consular assistance to the sick kiwi who was on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

MFAT would not provide any further information about the person besides saying they were one of 13 New Zealanders on the ship.

Princess Cruises confirmed 10 passengers have tested positive for the virus. They were to be taken ashore by the Japanese Coast Guard and transported to local hospitals.

The ship would now remain in Yokohama under quarantine for at least 14 days.

The ship plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of freshwater and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard,” the company said in a statement.

Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable.”

Thirty-three people are now confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in Japan.

Globally, the respiratory virus has killed over 560 people and sickened over 28000.

CNN reported that the ship docked and was placed under quarantine after a former passenger was confirmed to have the deadly virus.

The passenger, who disembarked the ship 12 days ago, is now in stable condition in Hong Kong.

But those still aboard have been put on lockdown, with all passengers under quarantine.