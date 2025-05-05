New Zealand

New Zealand to spend NZ$2 billion on new maritime helicopters

Reuters

May 5, 2025 11:37 am

[Source: Reuters]

The New Zealand government said it had set aside NZ$2 billion ($1.19 billion) in its upcoming budget to replace the Defence Force’s aging maritime helicopters, as global tensions increase.

Along with money for the helicopters, the government said it would increase baseline spending by NZ$239 million for the Defence Force each year over the next four years.

“It is very clear that New Zealand is not immune from the increasing tensions being felt throughout the world,” New Zealand Minister of Defence Judith Collins said in a statement.

“(This) sets us on our path for defence spending to reach 2% of GDP by 2032-33,” she added.

New Zealand’s Defence Force has struggled with systemic underspending over the past several decades, which amounts to just over 1% of GDP now. In April, the government said it would boost defence spending with NZ$9 billion of new funding over the next four years.

“There is no economic security without national security. Global tensions are increasing rapidly, and Defence personnel need the right equipment and conditions to do their jobs,” Collins added.

“As a maritime nation we are prioritising naval capability,” she said.

New Zealand’s first national security review in 2023 called for more military spending and stronger ties with Indo-Pacific nations to tackle climate change and strategic competition among the West, China and Russia.

New Zealand has eight SH-2G(I) Seasprite maritime helicopters. Collins said replacing these will increase the defensive and offensive capabilities and surveillance range of New Zealand’s frigates.

Collins added she will have more to say about defence investments in the coming year when the government unveils its budget.

New Zealand’s budget is scheduled for May 22, and will outline spending for the 12-month period to June 30, 2026.

