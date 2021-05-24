New Zealand to move to Orange from 11.59pm tonight

New Zealand is set to move to Orange in the traffic light settings from 11.59pm tonight, Wednesday, April 13.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement from Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the fall in cases and hospitalisations and arrival of new antiviral medications meant the death rate was also falling, all justifying a relaxation in settings.

In particular, hospitalisations in the three Auckland health board areas had declined, and planned care delivery was increasing.

“The overall picture is a very positive one.”

The move means schools can decide if students should wear masks.

Hipkins said they considered prolonging mask use in schools, but said it was “very challenging for schools” to enforce. He said there was a case for some schools to use masks currently, as the Omicron outbreak continues.

Masks are required on public transport, in retail, aged care and other indoor facilities, although the Minister himself was confused about the rules during the news conference.

Gathering limits at Orange

Hospitality customers will no longer need to be seated and indoor gathering limits are scrapped.

The Government kept the country at Red last week due to sustained pressure on the health system. As of April 12, there were 622 people in hospital and 23 in ICU or a high dependency ward.

Today, there were 9495 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths reported.

New Zealand has been at Red since January 23 after nine cases of Omicron were reported in the Tasman region.

The next review of settings will be in the middle of May.