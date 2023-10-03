New Zealand

New Zealand starts new tourism campaign as post-COVID visits lag

Reuters

October 3, 2023 2:31 pm

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand is launching a new tourism campaign with Kiwi director and actor Taika Waititi to attract visitors after the sector was hammered by COVID-19 and border closures.

Tourism New Zealand on Wednesday will premiere a 3-1/2 minute promotional film featuring the Oscar winner and Jade Daniels, his stunt double in the HBO romantic comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” which is filmed in New Zealand.

Visitors from United States are a major target audience, said Rene de Monchy, chief executive for Tourism New Zealand. The film, shot in December 2022, will also play on social media platforms in Australia, Germany, the UK and parts of Asia.

Article continues after advertisement

“Competition is heating up and economic times are a bit tough in many parts of the world so we’ve got to keep being innovative and top of mind for people.”

Prior to COVID and the closure of New Zealand’s borders, international tourism was New Zealand’s largest source of foreign exchange and accounted for about 5.5% of gross domestic product.

Tourists are returning but overseas visitors in July were still 16% lower than in July 2019.

The film, which cost NZ$689,000($409,890) to make, highlights activities like dolphin watching in Kaikoura on the South Island’s east coast and wine tasting in the country’s largest city Auckland.

New Supreme High Court Judge appointed

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 03/10/23

RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 03/10/23

Spotlight on Fiji at the Pacific Fair in New Caledonia

Road diversion at Nawai to replace culvert

Burned sugarcane affecting production

Australia expert to aid in Green Climate Fund access

Condolences pour in for Acting DPP Toganivalu

Primary healthcare is vital says WHO

Efforts underway to create a cyber secure nation

FHTA strikes deal with workers union

New Zealand starts new tourism campaign as post-COVID visits lag

London hotspots brightened with colourful new artwork

Bangladesh dengue deaths top 1,000 in worst outbreak

Two confirmed, six out of RWC

Five debutants for WXV 3 Tournament

Endangered Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia

UN authorizes Haiti security mission to fight gangs

Nemani teams up with Suva

New Zealanders start voting in Oct. 14 general election

We'll take Eddie's credit card after game: Harris

QVSOB prepare for Golf tournament

Stella McCartney shows hot pants and sustainable fabric on Paris street

Farmers urged to assess roadwork before certification

Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics

Former MP appears in court

Australia PM rallies support for Indigenous referendum as early voting starts

Nepal committed to working together with Fiji

More than 100 Amazon dolphins found dead, heat and drought blamed

C-3PO's head, 'Titanic' costumes for sale at Propstore film auction

Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare

Microsoft CEO says tech giants battling for content to build AI

Trump reaped over $1 billion in fraud

Corporal punishment not a solution: RFMF

Portugal coach fears Fijian physicality in Pool C clash

Rabuka stresses significance of US-PIF Summit

Fiji leads efforts to implement fisheries subsidies

All Blacks wary of lapses into ill-discipline

France flyhalf Jalibert warns team mates not to take Italy lightly

Minister outlines plans for sugar refinery

Minister highlights Fiji’s cybersecurity efforts

Anscombe retains flyhalf berth for Wales in Georgia test

Biles pulls off Yurchenko's double pike to be named after her at Worlds

Consultations key before implementing cannabis industry

Prasad emphasizes the vital role of MSMEs

Manchester United's Antony set for possible Galatasaray return

QVS celebrates 70 years of educating young boys

New Zealand book semi-final spot at OFC Nations Cup with big win over Fiji

Couple killed in grizzly bear attack in Canada's Banff National Park

Fiji taps into the Chinese tourism market

David Beckham reflects on highs and lows

Polish opposition holds massive Warsaw rally ahead of tight election

Fiji cautious of Portugal

President emphasizes interfaith unity

Fiji Futsal aware of host team's threat

U turn for Suva’s Tahioa

Government will uphold religious freedom: Vosarogo

Cornish, Kamoe win Open Singles category

Solomon Islands and Tahiti play out match for the ages at OFC Futsal Nations Cup

Visionary mindset needed to maintain tourism competitiveness

Pop star attends second Chiefs football game

Man dies in Australia after whale strikes boat

New policy to drive project implementation

Dame Helen Mirren speaks of 'delicate balance' in playing Golda Meir

McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown

India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

Vivienne Westwood's own wardrobe raided to be used in Paris catwalk show

Attackers set off bomb at Turkish government building, both die

Nigeria's President Tinubu increases wages as national strike looms

Jake Abraham: Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor dies aged 56

Australia banks on Fiji's next performance

Investigation underway into death of farmer

Johar changes the release date of Yodha out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas

Fiji Futsal to work on missed opportunities

Tragic Sigatoka fire claims a life

Ten Cuban migrants hiding in truck die in Mexico accident

Government plans to commercial bee industry

Minister emphasizes unity

$15,000 donation to assist RSA

Mourners hail dead Russian mercenary Prigozhin as hero of the people

Red Chillies team meets producers of Animal; averts ugly fight over screens for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar

Turkey strikes Kurdish rebels after Ankara blast

'I'm not going to answer that': Townsend refuses specific Ireland question

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force to release on October 2, 2024

Spain: Nightclub fire kills 13 in Murcia

Botia demonstrates 'Play like a Fijian' spirit

Vanuatu bounce back from opening day defeat at OFC Futsal Nations Cup

Rangers sack manager Beale after poor run of results

Navua aware of Suva's threat

South Africa bag bonus point win after Tonga test

Swiss trial acquits man who admitted abducting Belarus politicians

Utah’s Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Flying Fijians prepare for Portugal

Rabuka to propose peace zone vision at PIF meeting

Obscene videos and pictures are a concern: Kalouniwai

Formalization of Melanesian informal settlements

Maintain effective business relations, SPBD advises

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 01/10/23

Lukaku and Pellegrini revive Roma with win against Frosinone

Australia win but still face early exit

VAR officials replaced after offside error in Liverpool defeat

Dogged 10-man Forest hold Brentford to 1-1 draw

Osimhen says unwavering love for Napoli following row

North Korean soccer players clash with referee after losing to Japan

Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe after brave U.S. fightback

Athletics official in stable condition after being hit by hammer

Sabalenka shines in first match as No. 1, Vondrousova crashes in Beijing

History three-peats itself as Cleary masterclass gets Panthers home

We didn't get ahead of ourselves: Raiwalui

Win for NZ, New Caledonia holds Solomon Islands in Futsal Nations Cup

New Zealand PM tests COVID-positive two weeks before election

Becky G proudly shows her roots in ‘Esquinas,’ inspired by regional Mexican music

Coach commends Nayacalevu's leadership

Rabuka reflects on SDG progress

Challenges drive Tailevu-Naitasiri to achieve lofty goals

Association to look into grass root development

China remains as Fiji’s key partner: Gavoka

Canelo remains undisputed super middleweight champion

Pro-Russian ex-PM Fico wins Slovak election, needs allies for government

MOU to identify the source of explicit videos

Disney, DeSantis legal fights ratchet up as company demands documents from Florida governor

Health Centers connected to solar power

U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas

US Congress avoids government shutdown in last-minute deal

Movie Review: Documentary ‘Carlos’ is a loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Santana

Apple identifies issues causing overheating in the iPhone 15

Australia swelters through 'scorching' heat lifting bushfire risk

NY woman who fatally shoved singing coach, age 87, is sentenced to more time in prison than expected

Not the best performance says Nayacalevu

Raiwalui acknowledges mistakes in Georgia victory

California governor vetoes bill offering unemployment pay to strikers

Fiji wins opening match at Futsal Nations Cup

PM holds productive meetings abroad

Refs' body admits 'significant human error' cost Liverpool

Movie Review: Humans take a back seat in the stunning AI, sci-fi epic ‘The Creator’

Quarter-final chase at the RWC: Fiji on the brink, Scotland and Argentina still alive

ACS celebrates 75 years of empowering girls

New improved space for Dreketi vendors

Perspective and supporting systems matter

Fiji and Tahiti open their OFC Futsal Nations Cup campaigns with victory

Rabuka overjoyed with Fiji's win

Panthers tipped rise of grand final rivals

Paris collector offers drives in famous movie cars

Death toll from Pakistan blast rises to 59 as minister blames India

Rare Aztec ritual offerings put on display in Mexico exhibit

Climate change means New York City's flooding is 'new normal

US House passes bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

Coperni adorns futuristic lineup with AI pins at Paris Fashion Week

Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris

Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw troops from border

Hard earned win moves us closer to last eight

Scotland tee up Pool B decider against Ireland

Fiji Futsal prepared for Tonga

Two arrested following raid

Cancer society calls for more government support

Spurs sink nine-man Liverpool thanks to last-gasp Matip own goal

Bigger plans in the pipeline for Suva Tennis

Charlo eyes two-weight champion title

ACS celebrates 75 years of educating Fijian girls

FSC promotes crop rehabilitation

Excellent support system: Dr Fong

Bayern stage comeback in 2-2 draw with Leipzig but drop to third

Superb Leao helps Milan go top of Serie A with win over Lazio

Real reclaim top spot with 3-0 win at Girona

It's not all on Eddie, says Wallabies assistant coach

Italy tries to digest All Black avalanche

Proud Chile coach happy to learn from World Cup experience

Sanchez shines as Argentina set up Japan showdown

Luton learned valuable lessons to secure first Premier League win

WRAPUP Soccer-Champions City shocked by Wolves, Manchester United lose again

Bowen, Soucek on target as West Ham ease past Sheffield United

Luton sink sorry Everton to secure first Premier League win

Ruthless Arsenal heap more misery on Bournemouth as Havertz opens account

Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win

Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace

Almiron, Isak score as Newcastle see off Burnley

Record-breaking Leverkusen beat Mainz to go top in Bundesliga

Napoli keep on climbing table with 4-0 win at Lecce

Watkins hat-trick inspires Villa to rampant win over Brighton

Late burst gives North Korea big win over South in Asian Games soccer

Fiji vs Georgia clash underway

Suspect in rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 slaying charged with murder in Las Vegas

Fiji's weakness to have Georgia full on

Northern Police crowned new Police IDC champs

Nadi dethrones Nadroga to clinch Farebrother victory

Culture never a problem for Flying Fijians

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 30/09/23

The 'Taylor Swift effect' brings spending boost to football

Two arrested following raid

Land lease issues ignored in yesteryears: Prasad

Doctors urged to embrace purpose-driven leadership

Pool draw boosts Tailevu Naitasiri

SPBD supports 13,000 female microentrepreneurs

Yau Bula project successfully completed

QVSOB celebrates 30 years of Golf tournament

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Fresno in California becomes only second US city to ban caste discrimination

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

South Korea beat North Korea in Asian Games basketball

Republicans reject own funding bill, US government shutdown imminent