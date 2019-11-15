New Zealand
New Zealand records second consecutive day without new COVID-19 infections
TVNZ
May 5, 2020 2:42 pm
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. [Source: TVNZ]
There are no new cases of people with COVID-19 in New Zealand for the second day in a row.
There were also no further deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 20.
The total number of people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand is 1486, after one previously probable case was found to not be COVID-19, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at a media conference today.
